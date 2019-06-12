What’s the vision?

I have been struggling to find out what the PTI government’s economic policies are. In other words what is the economic roadmap of the government for Pakistan or or what is Imranomics? Sometimes I feel the current government does not have any economic policies and perhaps that is why ever since it came into power, the economy has been giving dismal signals. GDP growth decreased to 3.29 percent during FY 2018/19 as compared to 5.79 percent in FY 2017/18. Unemployment has been rising, forex reserves have been falling, the rupee has been losing value, FDI has been declining, the stock market plummeting, interest rates skyrocketing and inflation increasing at extremely high rates. During the last one year, instead of working on the country’s economic front and explaining the economic vision of Naya Pakistan to people, it appears that the prime minster and his team of ministers/ advisers have been concentrating on stressing the need for accountability especially of their political opponents.

Well, nobody will disagree with the PTI government that accountability is essential for a successful government and for the development of a country, but at the same time it is also very important that country’s economy gets stronger for the well being of its 200 million people because if the country’s economy is weakened due to the wrong policies of government it will endanger the country’s survival and security. Therefore, it is imperative that the prime minister and the entire government machinery use their energies to revive our economy. I had hoped that the government would ensure that but I am disappointed so far because the economy has nosedived and accountability has not yet shown the expected results.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

London