PML-N condemns arrest of Hamza

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Hamza Shahbaz and termed it as part of the political victimisation.

Through a statement here on Tuesday, the party provincial chapter spokesman Ikhtiar Wali said the opposition was being victimised in the name of so-called accountability.

“There are separate laws in the country for the opposition and treasury and this misuse of laws would create rebellions of the constitution and laws,” he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Aleema Khan would have been in prison had the NAB been an impartial entity. “All the turncoats and thieves have been given shelter under the banner of PTI,” he said, adding, the whole cabinet, including the selected prime minister, would be in jail if independent and impartial accountability was done. The PML-N leader said opposition leaders were being arrested to divert the attention from the worst-ever budget of the country.