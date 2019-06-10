close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 11, 2019

Children’s dispute claims 2 lives

Peshawar

A
APP
June 11, 2019

SARGODHA: Two people were killed over a dispute of children in the jurisdiction of Noonpur Thal police on Monday. According to police, sons of Mubashir Jatt and Qayyum of Tehsil Noorpur Thal were playing when they quarreled with each other over some issues this morning. Mubashir and his accomplices allegedly shot dead Qayyum, 27 and Asad, 22 and injured Muzammil and Ammar. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad.

Six cops suspended: District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera suspended five police officers and a head constable on various charges. Cops sub-inspector CIA staff M Fayyaz, ASI Haq Nawaz of Satellite Town police station, ASI Qalab Abbas of Sadr police station, ASI Muhammad Azam of Urban Area police station, ASI Maqsood Ahmad and Head Constable Rasheed of Sajid Shaheed police station were suspended. The DPO restricted their posting at City Circle, Sadr Circle, CIA Staff and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for one year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar