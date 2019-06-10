Children’s dispute claims 2 lives

SARGODHA: Two people were killed over a dispute of children in the jurisdiction of Noonpur Thal police on Monday. According to police, sons of Mubashir Jatt and Qayyum of Tehsil Noorpur Thal were playing when they quarreled with each other over some issues this morning. Mubashir and his accomplices allegedly shot dead Qayyum, 27 and Asad, 22 and injured Muzammil and Ammar. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Jauhrabad.

Six cops suspended: District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera suspended five police officers and a head constable on various charges. Cops sub-inspector CIA staff M Fayyaz, ASI Haq Nawaz of Satellite Town police station, ASI Qalab Abbas of Sadr police station, ASI Muhammad Azam of Urban Area police station, ASI Maqsood Ahmad and Head Constable Rasheed of Sajid Shaheed police station were suspended. The DPO restricted their posting at City Circle, Sadr Circle, CIA Staff and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for one year.