Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Man strangles one-year-old daughter to death for crying

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: A man has allegedly strangled his one-year-old daughter to death for crying, police officials said.The incident happened in Khaki area where one Nazakat Hussain strangled his daughter, Noor Bibi, to death and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the doctor pronounced her dead and handed the body over to her family after completion of medico-legal formalities there. According to locals, the suspect had divorced his wife some two months ago and the victim was being fostered by her aunt. The suspect had taken her back from his sister and strangled her to death when she started weeping.

