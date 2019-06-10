PU, Turkish varsities mull joint research projects

LAHORE: A delegation from leading universities of Turkey on Monday called on PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office.

Chairman Admission Committee Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, deans of various faculties and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad expressed his resolve to launch joint research projects in collaboration with Turkish universities. He stressed the need to enhance collaborations among the universities of the two countries.

The Turkish delegation also called upon the need to promote teachers and students exchange programmes, organise seminars and conferences and provide scholarship opportunities. OPC: Property worth Rs60million of a Pakistani expatriate in Canada has been reclaimed by the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

According to the details issued by Overseas Pakistanis Commission, a Canadian resident Pakistani Nafeesa Tarannum about a month ago lodged a complaint against illegal occupation of her house in Canal View Housing Society, Lahore.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar and Director General Zahid Hussain Awan directed Deputy Director Revenue Muhammad Faisal Khan Atta to resolve the matter at the earliest. Faisal resolved the issue within a month.

Ch Waseem on this occasion said, “Illegal occupation of the property of overseas Pakistanis will not be tolerated.” We are their representatives in Pakistan and continue to pursue their cases on their behalf. Overseas Pakistanis are our national asset and OPC protects their rights and facilitate them in every possible way, he added.

Nafeesa Tarannum, the complainant, lauded the efforts of OPC.

LUMS alumna tops CSS exam: LUMS alumna, Shanza Faiq, BA-LLB graduate of 2016, has topped the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam and has been inducted into the Foreign Services of Pakistan Group.

According to a press release, in 2018 over 11,887 candidates appeared for the CSS exam from all over Pakistan, out of which only 567 were able to qualify.

Ms Faiq previously won a fully-funded Woman of Pakistan Scholarship at the University of Warwick to pursue an LLM in International Development Law and Human Rights, as well as the Fulbright Scholarship.

Talking about her most recent achievement Ms Faiq said, “I feel extremely humbled and grateful for this privilege that has been bestowed upon me. It will take a while for this moment to sink in fully.”

Sharing how LUMS helped her achieve success, she added, “The ability to critically analyse a vast volume of information from a range of perspectives and to think on the spot during the exam were just a few of the skills I imbibed during my time at LUMS.

LUMS singlehandedly played the largest role in helping me achieve this position.”

Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor LUMS, expressed his pride at her achievement and said, “Shanza, you make us very proud indeed! You are a role model and an inspiration to the young women of Pakistan to follow in your footsteps. Congratulations for these superb accomplishments as we share your success in celebration with the entire LUMS community.”

Syed Babar Ali, founder and patron of LUMS, also congratulated Ms Faiq on this wonderful achievement.