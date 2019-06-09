SHCC to start province-wide crackdown on quacks today

The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) is all prepared to launch today (Monday) a campaign against quacks across the province.

“We have managed to acquire the required workforce and on Monday we are starting a decisive campaign against quacks in the entire province”, said Dr Ayaz Mustafa, the SHCC anti-quackery director, as he spoke with The News on Sunday.

The commission had so far sealed around 1,000 health care establishments in the province that were being run by quacks, he said, adding that from Monday onwards, eight teams of the SHCC would be conducting inspections of health care establishments all over the province to get rid of quackery.

“Health care establishments being run by quacks would be sealed permanently while the facilities, which are being run by qualified doctors but not according to acceptable standards, would be sealed till compliance with the standards,” Dr Mustafa said.

The anti-quackery director said they had constituted two teams each for the Karachi and Sukkur divisions while one team each would be taking care of quacks in the remaining four divisions of the province.

He maintained that Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) had issued a final notice to all the health care establishments in the province, asking them to get registered with the commission within a month or else they would either be sealed or a heavy fine would be imposed on them.