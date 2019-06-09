Two minors allegedly subjected to sexual assault in Zaman Town

Two children — a four-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy — have been allegedly subjected to sexual assault in the Zaman Town neighbourhood, according to complaints received by the police.

The four-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to rape by a neighbour, who has been identified as 18-year-old Furqan, in the 100-Quartets area of Korangi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Zaman Town police station.

According to officials, FIR No. 347/19 was registered at the police station on the complaint of a resident of Korangi, who claimed that his four-year-old daughter was subjected to sexual assault by their neighbour Furqan.

SHO Babar Hameed said that the police had registered the case, but the suspect had managed to escape during the raid carried out at his house to arrest him. In another case, a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in subjecting a minor boy to rape. The incident also occurred in the Zaman Town neighbourhood.

Police said that a five-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by an 18-year-old suspect, who was identified as Noman, at the latter’s house in Zaman Town. Officials said that the initial medical examination of the boy had confirmed rape, adding that the boy used to go to the suspect’s house for tuition classes. Police have registered FIR No. 348/19 on the complaint of the boy’s father against the suspect and arrested him. They said that further investigations were under way.