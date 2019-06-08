‘68 criminal gangs busted last month’

LAHORE: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its report regarding its performance in the month of May.

According to the performance report, as many as 159 accused members of 68 gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs1 crore 24 lakh was recovered from the gangs members which was returned to its owners. During grand operations against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 385 criminals and seized 23 rifles, seven Kalashnikovs, 15 guns, 330 revolvers and pistols as well as 2,706 bullets from their possession. In continuation of campaign against narcotics sellers, as many as 461 accused were arrested and 5kg heroin, more than 210kg charas, 25grm ice heroin, 205grm opium and 4,905 bottles of liquor were seized.

Moreover, an amount of more than Rs928000 was recovered from 409 accused during a crackdown on gambling. Forty-one accused were arrested during actions against brothels in the City. As many as 1244 persons were arrested for violation of the laws regarding wheelie, kite flying, firing, begging, price control, rent, foreigners, marriage and loudspeaker use.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Ishfaq Khan said that latest technology and all possible resources were being utilised along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the City. All divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes.