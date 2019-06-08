Allama Abbas Kumaili passes away

Noted religious scholar and Jafria Alliance Pakistan chief Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Saturday at the age of 70.

The former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senator was diabetic and was afflicted with cardiac problems. He also headed the Palestine Foundation of Pakistan and raised his voice for the betterment of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

He had been under treatment at a private hospital in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood. He was laid to rest in his family burial ground, the Ali Bagh Chakiwara No. 1 graveyard.

Led by Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Kumaili’s funeral prayer was offered at Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan at Numaish. The funeral was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister’s special adviser Waqar Mehdi, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Sindh Assembly opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi and the MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

According to Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s senior leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, the deceased was well-read and a season politician. He said Kumaili preached the subject of peace to the people of the country. His son Allama Ali Akbar was shot dead on September 6, 2014.