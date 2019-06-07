Woman commits suicide after killing husband

HAFIZABAD: A woman committed suicide after killing her husband over a domestic dispute at Kassoke village on Eid day. Ali Hassan Shah s/o Faryad Shah had contracted marriage with Rabia Bibi about five years ago. The couple had a four-year-old daughter from the wedlock. After the marriage, the couple had developed differences with each other over domestic issues. Due to the differences, Rabia had left the house of her husband and started living with her parents. On the day of the incident, Rabia allegedly gunned down her husband Ali Hassan when he came out of an Imambargah after offering Eid prayer. Later, Rabia committed suicide by shooting herself. Her daughter was also injured in the incident. Police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital.

KILLS SISTER: A man killed his sister over a domestic dispute at Bukkan Kalan village. Ehsan had a dispute with his 20-year-old sister Amina Bibi. On the day of the incident, Ehsan allegedly strangled his sister. Vanike Tarar police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

CHILD ASSAULTED: A 22-year-old youth assaulted a seven-year-old child at Mian Raheeman village. Tanveer Ahmad was passing through a street when accused Walayat enticed him and took him to his house where he allegedly assaulted him. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

MAN ROBBED: Two dacoits snatched thousands of rupees from a shopkeeper on Jalalpur Road. M Ramzan s/o Abdul Qayyum was present in his shop when two dacoits entered and snatched Rs 37,000 from him.