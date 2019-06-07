Passengers unhurt as wagon catches fire

MANSEHRA: The passengers and driver of a wagon escaped unhurt when it caught fire at a petrol pump here on Friday.

The vehicle was being refuelled at a filling station near Ghazikot Township when it caught fire apparently because of the leakage of the compressed natural gas. The passengers and driver disembarked from the vehicle and remained unhurt. The fire-tenders and the police arrived to avert any tragedy as the latter cordoned off the area to keep the vehicles and people away from the spot. The fire-tenders extinguished the fire before it could cause any loss.