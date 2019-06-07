Shujaat, Pervaiz ask govt to resolve issues wisely

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the past government dumped the country; we are making efforts for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media after offering Eid prayers in Gujrat, Ch Shujaat Hussain extended Eid greetings to nation and said we should not forget the martyrs of army and civil institutions on Eid who offered their sacrifices for the country.

He said that the past government had dumped and destroyed the institutions of country because of which the circumstances are bad; we are making efforts for the improvement and success of the prime minister. Replying to a question, he said that if the workers or the people took out a procession against dearness and other problems the opposition would use it for their political mileage. Talking about reduction in the budget by the army, he said that we are proud of our army.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the opposition had the right to protest; the government has to solve the matters through consultations, there is no government which does not face problems, real test is only in these circumstances in which the government should work with its farsightedness.

He said that it should be advertised that Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif had become a runaway which is a moment of thought for the PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi said the people had their own problems which the opponents could exploit. It is time to work wisely.

Punjab Assembly Speaker said that in the budget the people should be given relief, not pain. He said Fawad Chaudhry had showed the moon; however, he is complaining about unelected moon.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said there was a hell of a difference between Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and today's matter.

The PML-Q leaders also called for improvement in relations between India and Pakistan. Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussain, Hussein Elahi, Musa Elahi, Karam Elahi and other PML-Q leaders were also present.

Earlier, Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other family members offered Eid prayers in Gujrat and visited the graves of their elders, including Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and Ch Manzoor Elahi and offered Fateha. People hailing from all walks of life, important personalities, Muslim League leaders and workers and LG representatives in large number exchanged Eid greetings with them.