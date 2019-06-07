England won’t panic, says captain Morgan

CARDIFF: Eoin Morgan says England will not panic as they attempt to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Bangladesh following their chastening defeat against Pakistan.

Captain Morgan said England would not change their aggressive approach in Saturday’s (today’s) match in Cardiff. England’s tactics have been based on fearless attacking from their powerful batsmen and they are also aggressive as a bowling unit, boasting the pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“All we talked about is sticking to what we do well, looking at our strengths,” he said in his pre-match press conference in the Welsh capital on Friday. “Previous to the tournament starting we talked about losing games — how would we react? What would we counter that with?

“Everything comes back to focusing on ourselves, how we win games of cricket and get the best out of ourselves.” England rotated their attack at Trent Bridge, bringing in Mark Wood for Liam Plunkett.