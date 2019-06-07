Well played

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Well done, Pakistani team for winning the match against England. The nation is hoping we win the World Cup. All the players must work hard to win this. I congratulate captain Sarfraz Ahmad and and all the players for this success and hope the team will keep up the spirit to bring the cup home.
Muhammad Umar Nizamani, Tando Qaiser
