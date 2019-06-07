Two persons drown in Manghopir, Hawke’s Bay

Two drowned bodies were retrieved from Hawke’s Bay and a lake in Manghopir on the third day of Eidul Fitr in Karachi.

An 18-year-old man, Imran, son of Khursheed, drowned while bathing in the sea on Hawke’s Bay within the limits of the Mauripur police station. His body was retrieved by rescue workers and shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

The other man who drowned was identified as 30-year-old Arif, son of Muhammad Ghaus. He drowned while bathing in a lake near the Northern Bypass within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station.

Following the incident, rescue workers of the Edhi Foundation reached the site and recovered the body which was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.