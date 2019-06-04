close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Security arrangements for Eid in Okara

National

OKARA: The District police have adopted all necessary arrangements for the Eid here.

The DPO directed the all SDPOs and the SHOs to take all possible measures to avoid any untoward incident on the Eidul Fitr. The security arrangements have been tightened outside the all mosques and bazaars by the police. Meanwhile, the Eid shopping has gained momentum in the city and its adjoining areas. The girls remained busy all day to select Eid items, including jewellery. Due to heavy rush on the city roads, the traffic remained jam on the roads, created problems for the motorists and pedestrians.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours created problems for the people. The power outages also caused water shortage in various areas of the city. The people have demanded the authorities concerned take notice of the issue. They demanded the authorities stop power loadshedding during the Eid days.

