Easy business

If Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to improve Pakistan’s ease of doing business score, he should set one fixed price for fuel, electricity, gas and US dollar for five years and we will see the economy boosting and new investments coming in. This is because the price of fuel, electricity, gas and US dollar directly affects the prices of goods sold. When the prices of these commodities change, it creates uncertainty in the market and creates rework for the supplier and the supply chain.

When the changing prices force many customers to leave their supplier, running businesses come to an end. If we fix the prices of all the four commodities for five years, running businesses will grow into bigger businesses, while investors will have reduced risks, attracting them to invest more Similarly, these four commodities also increase inflation. By freezing their price we can reduce and control inflation in Pakistan.

Shahrukh Haroon

Karachi