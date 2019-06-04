Power thieves

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company has detected 101 power thieves who stole 325,000 electricity units from southern Punjab districts. According to Mepco officials, the company has imposed Rs 4,692,000 fine on the power thieves and also registered criminal cases against six people. The power thieves were found stealing electricity by tampering meters, slowing down meters’ speed and getting electricity from direct sources. The Mepco officials said special teams imposed Rs 421,033 fine on power thieves who stole 20,578 electricity units in Multan, Rs 1,962,216 on 17 power thieves over stealing 167,187 electricity units in Vehari, Rs 272,052 on nine power thieves over stealing 14,291 power units in Khanewal circle, Rs 287,124 on 21 power thieves who stole 26,481 electricity units in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 795,326 on 21 power thieves on stealing 48,780 electricity units in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs 277,037 on five power thieves who stole 12,621 power units in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 178,500 on seven power thieves over stealing 9,732 electricity units in RY Khan circle, Rs 205,000 on four power thieves over stealing 11,445 power units in Bahawalnagar.