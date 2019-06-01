Attacker killed in retaliatory firing in Quetta

QUETTA: A traffic police personnel among two people were injured in firing of armed man here on Saturday evening. Attacker was also killed in retaliatory firing.

Rescue sources said that the incident took place in the Kaley Abro area of Qamrani where an accused sprayed bullets, injuring two people, including a traffic police cop. In the retaliatory firing, the assailant was also killed. The body and injured were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.