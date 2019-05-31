Cash-starved KMC rewards gardeners before Eid

The cash-starved Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) does not have enough funds to pay salaries to the KMC employees.

In this regard, Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that a number of civic and municipal problems of the city would have been solved if the municipal administration had got funds from the provincial assembly.

He said while expressing his views on Friday after distributing checks of Rs5,000 among 269 gardeners of the Bagh Ibne Qasim as a reward to appreciate the services they had rendered for the renovation and restoration of the iconic park.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, Senior Coordination Director Masood Alam, Director General Parks Afaq Mirza and Media Director Bashir Siddozai were also present on the occasion.

The mayor deplored that the provincial government withheld Rs500 million funds generated and collected through the Octori Zila Tax (OCT) every month. “We can resolve several problems of the city if we get the full share of the OCT by the provincial government.”