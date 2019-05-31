Jumatul Wida observed with religious zeal

ISLAMABAD: The nation observed Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, with traditional religious zeal and reverence.Millions of people offered Friday prayers at across country mosques and prayer grounds. Jumatul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterise the holy month.

The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) also stressed the sanctity of this day. In capital, the biggest gathering of Jumatul Wida was held at Faisal Mosque.

Special security arrangements were made to ensure safety of people offering prayers inside mosques. Imams and Khateebs in their sermons stressed upon the Muslims to purify their souls through greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Almighty Allah and being kind to fellow beings. Ulema and religious leaders urged greater Muslim unity and called for making joint struggle for emancipation of Muslim world.

They also emphasised in their sermons the importance of maintaining unity and sectarian harmony, asking people to beware of miscreants and anti-state elements who want to create animosity and hatred among followers of different schools of thought. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, unity of Muslims the world over and their emancipation. Prayers were also offered for independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims were engaged in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

Rallies in support of Palestinians are held in different parts of the country to mark the day. Milli Yakjehti Council organised a rally in the federal capital to protest occupation on Bait-ul-Maqdas.

Youm-ul-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramazan to oppose Israel’s control of Jerusalem.