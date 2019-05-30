Bilawal directs party leaders to work for establishing South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed party leaders to contact other political parties with regard to establishing South Punjab province.

President PPP South Punjab and former Governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood called on Chairman Bilawal at Zardari House Islamabad on Thursday. MNA Murtaza Mehmood, Mustafa Mehmood and member federal council PPP Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present in this meeting.

Issues of South Punjab and Senate of South Punjab were discussed in the meeting. Bilawal said that South Punjab bill of PPP is in the Senate as well as recommendations by the parliamentary commission.

Another delegation of People’s Youth Organizsation KP led by PYO President Sameen Khan also called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi and Rubina Khalid were also present in the meeting.

Talking to the delegation Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed the young leaders to take party message to the youth of KP and also run an organised election campaign for party candidate in former Fata.

He said the PPP believes in federation and federal politics. President Zardari gave identity to the people of KP and PPP advocated merger of Fata in the KP. “The need of the hour is that opportunity to progress should be provided to the youth in KP according to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto”, he said.