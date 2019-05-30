JI not part of any political alliance, says Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Acting Ameer Liaqat Baloch has asserted that JI is not part of any political alliance and its relations with other parties and leaders would be based on positive and constructive approach on the national issues.

He was addressing a meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami central advisory body at Mansoora on Thursday. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem and other senior leaders were also present.

Liaqat Baloch said JI’s political line of action was clear and it would play its role on the political front and in the local government elections. The Jamaat-e-Islami would the local government elections under its party banner, its own narrative, its unblemished past and its distinct record of social service, he added. He said the PTI government was a failure on all fronts due to which challenges to the country were increasing.

He said that the JI would hold a public rally in Lahore on June 16 against price hike, unemployment, “IMF slavery” and interest-based loans. The rally would be participated by the students, labourers, farmers and businessmen, he added. He demanded of the government to refrain from use of force on peaceful political activities. He stressed that financial problems of the tribal people should be solved on a priority basis. The supremacy of the constitution and the law should be established, the JI leader said.

Earlier, Liaqat Baloch contacted nuclear scientist Dr A.Q. Khan on phone and congratulated him on his historic achievement in the field of national defense. Meanwhile, JI leaders, including Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Amirul Azeem, Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Asadullah Bhutto, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rashid Naseem, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif and Anwar Niazi, expressed grief over the death of senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar. They prayed for the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Research incentive: Punjab University has issued research incentive award for teachers for their research publications in the best journals.

This award was pending since long and the research teachers were demanding for it. The research incentive award will be given to as many as 172 teachers ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs110,000 on the basis of their research output for which the university has allocated Rs6million.

PU teachers have thanked Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar for resolving their long standing issue and giving good news before Eid.

PKLI: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI) successfully operationalised positron emission tomography–computed tomography (PET-CT) scanner. With this facility, PKLI becomes the third PET-CT scanner facility in Punjab and fifth in Pakistan.

PET-CT scanner at PKLI will facilitate a large number of oncology patients in diagnosis, staging and treatment of diseases. It will also help in checking if the disease is fully cured after the treatment.

The Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging at PKLI is providing excellent diagnostic imaging and interventional radiological patient care with its state-of-the-art facilities, growing it into a premiere national and international institute.

The PKLI management is confident that the availability of PET-CT scanner at the hospital will help in speeding up diagnosis and treatment of diseases, contributing hugely in lowering the burden of disease in Pakistan.

LCWU dean: Governor Punjab has appointed Prof Dr Shugfata Naz as Dean of Science and Technology at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). According to a press release, she has been appointed for a period of three years. Dr Shugfata is professor of Biotechnology. She is Head of BioTech Dept and Director Research at the university.