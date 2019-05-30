12,000-litre fake cold drinks seized

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Usman raided and unearthed a fake carbonated drink making factory being run in the basements of a house on Monday.

Acting on the tip-off, the PFA team rushed to the spot at 1 am and started operation which continued six hours long. A raiding team confiscated 12,000 litres of cold drinks of different popular brands, raw material and empty bottles. The authority also seized 13 gas cylinders, four filling machines, a huge quantity of fake labels and bottle caps during the raid.

Meanwhile, the DG directed technical wing to legislate Pure Food Regulations 2019 in the form of compendium. The new regulation would be published in a booklet form to facilitate people and the food industry. On the other hand, Muhammad Usman also directed legislation for functional foods and eatables that are used for extra energy and are categorised in functional foods. Vitamins, minerals and food supplements are also listed in functional foods. The DG added that functional foods are considered a pharmaceutical category that was why these were not considered for legislation.