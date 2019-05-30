close
Fri May 31, 2019
AFP
May 31, 2019

Wie blasts ‘racist’ comments from golf coach Haney

Sports

AFP
May 31, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: Michelle Wie lashed out at comments from veteran golf coach Hank Haney on Wednesday, accusing the instructor of making “racist and sexist” comments about South Korean players at this week’s US Women’s Open.

Haney, best known for his stint as Tiger Woods’ former coach, triggered uproar with a series of disparaging remarks about women’s golf on his SiriusXM radio show.

In a conversation with co-host Steve Johnson about who might win the US Women’s Open which teed in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, Haney commented: “I’m gonna predict a Korean.”

“I couldn’t name you like six players on the LPGA tour,” the 63-year-old added. “Nah, maybe I could — well, I’d go with Lee. If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right.”

Haney’s comments were blasted by Wie, who has withdrawn from this week’s major with an injury. “As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels,” Wie wrote on Twitter. “Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank... shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

