Senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist Idrees Bakhtiar, who embodied an institution for training for budding journalists, passed away after a brief illness here on Wednesday. He was 75.

Bakhtiar was not keeping well for some time. His health once again deteriorated after he was returning home after Iftar reception hosted by the Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

He was shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Karachi, where he was put on ventilator after angioplasty on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the NICVD on Wednesday. He leaves behind a widow, three sons, and five daughters among the bereaved family.

Born on Feb 24, 1945, Idrees Bakhtiar enjoyed the stature of a teacher for newcomers in journalism. He obtained his Master’s Degree from the Sindh University, Jamshoro, in 1971. He entered the field of journalism by joining the Daily Indus Times, Hyderabad. Later he moved to Karachi where he remained associated with the news agency Pakistan Press International from 1969 to 1973.

Later, he switched to the renowned monthly news magazine Herald as its chief reporter and later as its associate editor from August 1980 to November 2012. From May 1992 to February 2007, he also worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation which earned him fame among the listeners of radio news in Pakistan at that time.

He also worked as the correspondent of British newspaper Daily Telegraph in Pakistan. Bakhtiar also worked as In-charge Editor of Urdu News, Jeddah. His last journalistic assignment was the head of the editorial committee of the Geo News. He also contributed a regular column for Daily Jang. The federal government in recognition of his journalistic services also honoured him with the Pride of Performance. He was also active for the cause of journalists welfare. Idrees remained the President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) from 2011 to 2014. He was an integral part of the effort to unite all factions of PFUJ for the unity of the journalistic fraternity. Funeral prayers of Idrees Bakhtiar will be offered at Masjid Faheem Wasim Bagh, Block 13-D, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, on Thursday after Zuhr prayers. He will be laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the senior journalist. He prayed for the departed soul. Ismail also condoled with the bereaved family. He said the journalistic services of late Idrees Bakhtiar would always be remembered.

In his condolence message, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while expressing deep sorrow over his demise, said the deceased was a top journalist as well as a superb human being. The Sindh chief minister said the journalistic services of late Bakhtiar would always be remembered. Murad also prayed for the departed soul. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Idrees Bakhtiar. Bilawal said Bakhtiar’s journalistic career spanning over five decades was like an unforgettable history of journalism in Pakistan. While condoling with the bereaved family members, the PPP chairman also prayed for the departed soul. The President of Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Tariq Abdul Hassan, KUJ (Dastoor) General Secretary Muhammad Arif Khan, and its other office-bearers also expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of Idrees Bakhtiar.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers and the executive committee of the Karachi Union of Journalists expressed their condolence over the demise of Idrees Bakhtiar. Ashraf Khan and Ahmed Malik Khan, the president and general secretary of the KUJ respectively, offered their condolences with the bereaved family. President of the other faction of KUJ Hassan Abbas and Secretary Aijaz Jamali, PFUJ President GM Jamali also expressed deep sorrow and grief over his demise.