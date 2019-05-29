20 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics wine and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Secretariat police arrested accused Aziz Hussain and recovered 10 wine bottles from him.

Homicide police arrested accused Waqas Shah and recovered a Kalashnikov from him.

Koral Police arrested accused Sarfraz and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Aabpra Police arrested accused Faisal Ameen and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistols from him. Bhara Kahu Police arrested two accused Redad and waseem and recovered stolen bike from him.

Police also arrested accused Naveed and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistols from him. Bani Gala Police arrested six accused involved in illegally constriction.

Karachi Company police arrested two accused Arif and sheed-Ullah and recovered 440 gram hashish from him. Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Shamoon Massaih and Sultan Jabber and recovered nine wine bottles from him while police also arrested accused Irfan and recovered one dagger from him.