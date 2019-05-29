500 cops deployed for security at shopping centres, main markets

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have deployed 500 policemen at important places, shopping centres, main markets from this week till Chand Rat for the maximum safety and convenience to public.

Eid shopping will be at peak in Capital during the on-going week following which IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have directed to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city.

On their special instructions, police spokesman said that Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal has devised security deputing police contingents at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Police Commandos have been deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the Police Stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas.

More than 500 policemen in form of various teams headed by Zonal DSPs, Inspectors, beat officers will be deployed in the whole districts.

In main markets and shopping centres, policemen would perform security duties from 4 pm to 12 am.

DSPs will overall supervise security arrangements in their respective areas and to report Zonal SPs regarding policing measures. Lady police, Lady Commandoes will also perform security duties in the markets while police vehicles will ensure patrolling in the assigned areas.

Policemen in plain clothes will also perform duties at busy shopping centres to keep vigilant eye on car lifters and criminals while special ACLC teams will also patrol in the various areas besides special checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.

Additional SP said that all Station House Officers would maintain close coordination with other police wings for ensuring elaborate security.

Special police deployment will be also ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-6, F-10 and F-11, I-8 Markaz, I-10, G-10 Markaz, Faizabad, Aabpara market while police reserves will remain stand by for assistance in case of any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also directed all SHOs to keep vigilant eye on suspects and launch crackdown against professional beggars. He said that utmost efforts should be made to provide security to the faithful during this sacred month of Ramadan. However, he also appealed the citizens to keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspect.

Special traffic police squads will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience to citizens.