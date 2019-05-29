Interior Ministry requested to forward cases for red notices

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has requested the Ministry of Interior, Islamabad, forward cases for issuance of red notices for the arrest of two accused through Interpol, The News has learnt.

According to well-placed sources in the Home Department, two accused named Muhammad Waqas, son of Muhammad Mushtaq and Muhammad Atif Sana, son of Sanaullah, had fled the country.

The Home Department has provided documents for the red notices attested to the Interior Ministry. Earlier, his letter to Home Department, the inspector general of police, Punjab, had mentioned that Muhammad Waqas was wanted in FIR No.318/18 registered under sections 302/324/148/149 PPC&7-ATA by Bhatti Gate Police Station, Lahore and Muhammad Atif Sana was wanted in FIR No. 1056/16 registered under Section489-F PPC by Johar Town Police Station, Lahore. The IG wrote that both had gone abroad after committing crimes in Lahore.

To finalise the investigation of the cases, the IG requested the Home Department, Punjab, to get police red notice issued for their arrest. It is pertinent to mention here that the purpose of Interpol red notice is to seek the location of a wanted person abroad and his/her detention, arrest or restriction of movement for the purpose of extradition, surrender, or similar lawful action.

Ministry of Interior is supposed to provide the Interpol with the details, including filled in red notice application form, date of birth of the accused, the copy of FIR along with its English translation, statements of witnesses, summary/history of the case in English, date and facts of the case.

Additionally, the details, including warrant of arrest issued by the court concerned, travel history, photograph, travel documents of the accused, the copy of CNIC or CNIC number and regions/countries likely to be visited by the accused.

The district police officer concerned or officer in-charge of the same level of the requesting law enforcement agencies (LEAs) forwards the request for issuance of the Interpol notice(s) to the inspector general of police who forwards the same to the Home Department for its onward submission to the Ministry of Interior, Islamabad, the competent authority.

After approval, the Ministry of Interior refers the same to the FIA director general/head of National Central Bureau,-Interpol, Islamabad. After that the Ministry of Interior forwards the case to Interpol’s General Secretariat.