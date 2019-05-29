E-justice

The e-courts system launched the other day by the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan is undoubtedly an excellent initiative taken by the apex court under the guidance of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. This is the second milestone measure taken by him, the first one being the setting up of model courts or evening courts. Court proceedings through video link – with judges mainly sitting in Islamabad and the petitioner in Karachi – are almost revolutionary for our judicial system. This will help save time and the heavy cost borne by both the court and the petitioners.

The people appreciate these achievements towards providing speedy, accessible and economical justice system. More comprehensive reforms at the level of the lower judiciary are also awaited so that justice at all levels is conveniently available to the common citizen in our country. These and other such measures will greatly help clear and settle the heavy pendency of litigation before the learned courts that are severely overburdened at present.

Eman Fatima

Rawalpindi