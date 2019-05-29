Chinese VP’s visit

The visit of Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to Pakistan and launching of four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology, and education under CPEC reveals that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China have strengthened to a great extent. The incumbent government, certainly, deserves credit for this because all this has become possible due to the successful foreign policy both at the centre and at the provincial levels. Despite all this, our relationship with the world’s second-largest economy needs to be nurtured, but with full commitment from both sides.

Right from energy projects to transport projects, from the construction of the Gwadar Port to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China has always supported Pakistan at every stage. Pak-China friendship is not only a sign of unity between the two countries but is a strong bond of mutual trust, tolerance and long lasting confidence which is acknowledged by the whole world. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan is making strenuous efforts to further cement ties between the two countries. To promote strong and durable relations between Pakistan and China, the Punjab government is equally playing an important role. It is hoped that this new era of friendship will prove to be a milestone for the betterment and prosperity of masses at both sides.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore