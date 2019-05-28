Explosive device defused in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The police on Tuesday claimed foiling a terror bid by defusing an explosive device, official sources said.
The Bomb Disposal Unit Hangu In-charge Jaffar Hussain said the staff rushed to the Kotaki area after receiving report that some miscreants had planted an explosive device on the Hangu-Tall main road. It had been fitted with a time device.
The official said the device weighed 1,500 kg and was defused successfully. He thought the possible target was a convoy of the security or law-enforcement forces.
