close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Explosive device defused in Hangu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

HANGU: The police on Tuesday claimed foiling a terror bid by defusing an explosive device, official sources said.

The Bomb Disposal Unit Hangu In-charge Jaffar Hussain said the staff rushed to the Kotaki area after receiving report that some miscreants had planted an explosive device on the Hangu-Tall main road. It had been fitted with a time device.

The official said the device weighed 1,500 kg and was defused successfully. He thought the possible target was a convoy of the security or law-enforcement forces.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar