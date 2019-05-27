Shoaib visits Lahore-Gujranwala section of N-5

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, and on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui paid a detailed visit to Lahore-Gujranwala section of Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (N-5).

He took stock of improvement works being carried out to ensure safe and sound travelling and discipline the traffic there. The NHA’s general manager Punjab gave a detail briefing. Expressing views, the federal secretary said that Lahore-Gujranwala GT Road may rightly be termed one of the busiest sections of N-5 as it links up two major industrial and trade cities of Lahore and Gujranwala.

Keeping in view its importance, it is imperative to undertake all the possible measures for making journey safe and sound on this segment of N-5. He said two sign boards have been installed on each U-Turn between Lahore-Gujranwala sections to avoid risk of accidents. Further all the sign boards have been cleared for clear visibility to ensure safety of commuters. He said that service roads exist at urban areas of Shahdara, Ravi Rayan, Muridke and Kamoke. Condition of service road at Shahdara and Muridke require maintenance for which necessary documentary work is being completed.

He further said that road rutting has also been removed from various locations between Lahore-Gujranwala section through routine maintenance contract. He said that lane marking will soon be started, while fog lights have been installed at Kala Shah Kaku and Gujranwala Toll Plazas. Lahore-Gujranwala is thickly populated having mostly urban areas; hence traffic jam is observed in peak hours. In the matter National Highways and Motorway Police is asked to regulate the traffic especially during peak hours at urban locations. Secretary Communications also visited Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M-2 and reviewed prices of the edibles at Service Areas. He said that in order to facilitate the commuters and to maintain cleanliness at service area as per International standards, the concessionaire has been directed to adopt necessary measures and deploy sufficient manpower to ensure cleanliness and safety/security of all premises located in each service area, including hotel, shops. Mosques workshops etc round the clock.