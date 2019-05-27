Floral medley threesome showcased

Islamabad : For its monthly meeting, the Floral Art Society (FAS) Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter, organised an interesting talk and demonstration titled, ‘Floral Medley,’ which featured three experts – one of the doyens of FAS, Farhat Zaman talking about conditioning of flower materials (segment for new members and a refresher for the older ones); Asma Ansari on the juicing of flower petals and Nagin Malik on the manipulation of leaves. Of course this information can be found on the internet but there’s nothing like a live lesson with experts!

The meeting was well attended by new and old members and it was a delightful surprise when the wife of the President of Pakistan, Samina Alvi walked in and signed in just like the other members. No bothersome protocol; no fuss and no airs and graces – definitely a good example to illustrate a ‘Naya Pakistan!’ If only more women (and men) in high positions behaved in this manner, it would be the harbinger of change for the betterment of the country.

After a recitation from the Holy Quran, the program began with Farhat Zaman’s interesting talk on how to create; preserve and restore the different accessories used in floral art arrangements; pieces of wood, dried flowers and so on which can be bleached or colored according to what look has been perceived by the artist. Bleach; lemon juice and coloring material are some of the items needed.

She was followed by Nagin Malik who demonstrated beautiful arrangements made by using leaves when flowers are scarce or a ‘green’ scheme is being created. Leaves can be manipulated easily if one knows the method of how to go about it, so it was a good learning experience especially for the new members.

Last but not least, another senior member of FAS Asma Ansari explained to members how to make cooling drinks from the petals of flowers like hibiscus; roses and jasmine. Not only are these drinks delicious and easy to prepare, they are cooling and have other health benefits – with the additional benefit of being pure and having no side effects. Honey and lemon/lime juice can be added to enhance the flavor or sweeten these drinks.

In conclusion, wishes were made and cards - along with a gift of a plant - were presented to those members who have birthdays in May, by president FAS, Zeenat Salim, a lovely tradition that is being continued by FAS for its members, while all members received the gift of a sweet delight to carry home since no refreshments were served in respect of Ramazan.