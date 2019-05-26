close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

‘Issues of citizens to be resolved

Peshawar

May 27, 2019

MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood assured on Sunday that issues of citizens would be resolved on priority.

During his visit to the Vegetable Market along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khattak here, the CPO said that tight monitoring of rates was being ensured by the district administration. City Police Officer (CPO) Imran Mahmood urged the citizens to contact police concerned in case of any issue at vegetable, grain markets and Ramazan Bazaars.

