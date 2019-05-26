close
Mon May 27, 2019
Falling bikes

Newspost

 
May 27, 2019

Countless motorcyclists, many with women and children in tow, have fallen since 2010 while driving over the railway crossing on the underpass road of Jhelum Road, Rawalpindi Cantt. Rescue 1122 has been providing first aid for minor injuries and shifting the seriously injured to hospitals; this can be checked from the Rescue record.

I sent written requests and made verbal requests to the concerned authorities. Some preventive measures were taken in the past but these could neither make the crossing safe for motorcyclists nor effectively guide motorcyclists to cross the railway track at ninety degrees according to international standard. It is interesting to see railway crossings of even the 19th century with roads at ninety degrees. Now, I humbly appeal to the worthy corps commander Rawalpindi to kindly constitute a competent team of experts to find a permanent solution. I live closest to this railway crossing and, as an engineer, can be of some help if desired.

Group Captain (r) M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

