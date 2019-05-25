NAB summons Zardari on May 29

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on May 29.

The Bureau has summoned the former president for a second time for questioning in the investigation of corruption cases involving power projects and awarding of illegal contracts.

Sources said NAB officials are expected to record Zardari's statement during his appearance next week. The NAB has already summoned Zardari's son, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 29.

Bilawal is also expected to record his statement in the money-laundering case during his appearance before NAB next week.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned Zardari on May 23, but he had excused himself from appearing due to some health issue. Zardari through his legal adviser Senator Farooq H Naek communicated to the NAB through a letter that the former president could not appear due to health reasons and he had to consult his doctor in Karachi.

Bilawal was also earlier summoned on May 22, but he sought fresh date as he received the NAB’s call up notice on same day.

The NAB had recently arrested Consultant Director of Nooriabad Power Company Khursheed Jamali in fake bank accounts scam from Karachi with regard extending illegal favour to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC).

The NAB Rawalpindi has also arrested accused CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood and Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali in case of inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake bank accounts scam.