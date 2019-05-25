16 profiteers arrested in Khyber

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: About 16 profiteers were arrested during raids in Khyber district here on Saturday.
The Khyber administration has established Sasta Ramazan Bazaars in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal subdivisions for Ramazan. "The administration teams visited various bazaars in the district and checked the prices and standard of daily use commodities," Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir told reporters.
BARA: About 16 profiteers were arrested during raids in Khyber district here on Saturday.
The Khyber administration has established Sasta Ramazan Bazaars in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal subdivisions for Ramazan. "The administration teams visited various bazaars in the district and checked the prices and standard of daily use commodities," Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir told reporters.