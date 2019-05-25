NAB summons Zardari on May 29

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on May 29.

The Bureau summoned the former president for a second time for questioning in the corruption cases involving power projects and awarding of illegal contracts. Sources said NAB officials are expected to record Zardari’s statement next week. The NAB has already summoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 29 where he is expected to record his statement in the money-laundering case.

Earlier, the NAB had summoned Zardari on May 23, but he excused himself due to health issues. Through his legal adviser Senator Farooq H Naek, Zardari communicated to the NAB that the former president could not appear due to health reasons and he had to consult his doctor in Karachi.

Bilawal was also earlier summoned on May 22, but he also sought a fresh date as he had received the NAB’s call up notice on that day only.

The NAB had recently arrested Consultant Director of Nooriabad Power Company, Khursheed Jamali in fake bank accounts scam from Karachi for extending illegal favours to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also arrested accused CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood and Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali in the fake bank accounts scam.