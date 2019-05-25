close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

16 profiteers arrested in Khyber

Peshawar

BARA: About 16 profiteers were arrested during raids in Khyber district here on Saturday.

The Khyber administration has established Sasta Ramazan Bazaars in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal subdivisions for Ramazan. “The administration teams visited various bazaars in the district and checked the prices and standard of daily use commodities,” Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir told reporters.

He added that the administration was trying to ensure the provision of quality commodities to the people in Sasta bazaars at low prices.

The official said the monitoring teams raided various bazaars on a daily basis to monitor the prices.

“We have instructed the traders to provide commodities to the people at low prices,” he said.

