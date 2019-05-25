5,000 litre tainted milk disposed of

LAHORE: The dairy safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 5,000 litre tainted milk in a crackdown on the milk adulteration mafia.

Thousands of litres of chemically contaminated milk was carried on a vehicle (LES-3825) to supply into to the shops in Lahore from Mandi Bhauddin. PFA set up screening pickets early morning at the entry and exit points of the city and checked 10,500 litre milk. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that PFA tested the milk on the spot and found adulterated ingredients in 5,000 litre milk. He said that Banaspati Ghee and powder were used to enhance the thickness of milk.