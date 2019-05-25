Any alternatives?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ICT administration’s decision to ban plastic bags from August 14 is indeed commendable. However, what will the residents use in their place? The directive includes ban of trading and manufacture of these bags. Inventory contracts are made beforehand so what compensation will be given to the traders?
Akhtar Naveed Syed (Islamabad)
