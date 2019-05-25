close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

Any alternatives?

Newspost

 
May 26, 2019

The ICT administration’s decision to ban plastic bags from August 14 is indeed commendable. However, what will the residents use in their place? The directive includes ban of trading and manufacture of these bags. Inventory contracts are made beforehand so what compensation will be given to the traders?

Akhtar Naveed Syed (Islamabad)

