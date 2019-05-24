Lightning leaves one dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: One person was killed and three others injured as lightning struck a house in Luqman Banda in Lower Dir on Friday.
The sources said the lightning struck as the area received heavy rain and hailstorm. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. The locals said the hailstorm also destroyed the fruit orchard and crops.
