Policy against child abuse demanded

LAHORE: Child rights organisations working for protection of children’s rights expressed their deep concern over a recent incident of murder of a 10-year-old girl after sexual abuse.

The NGO activists demanded the government establish robust child protection system for prevention, intervention and rehabilitation. They also demanded policies followed by action plans to deal with the sensitive issue of child abuse by bringing together all key stakeholders.

Iftikhar Mubarik of an NGO demanded the Punjab government allocate adequate funds in provincial budget 2019-20 for capacity building, awareness and strengthening coordination among different departments and organisations to promote child protection.

He demanded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar take up the pending matter of establishing an independent and empowered Provincial Commission on the Rights of Children through an act of assembly to ensure oversight of child rights in general and particularly child protection.

Rashida Qureshi showed her concern over a recent incident in Sheikhupura, of beating and hanging a Grade-III student with a tree as a punishment for not learning the lesson. She appreciated that school education department, in January 2018 on directions of Lahore High Court, reiterated its commitment to end corporal punishment in all government and private schools by issuance of a notification.

Miqdad Naqvi demanded the government take measures to create a better violence-free society for children. Ahmar Majeed, legal expert on child rights posed dissatisfaction on making cruelty to children under Section 328-A of Pakistan Penal Code a bailable offence. He demanded the government amend the legislation for making it a non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

India can wage war: Tanzeem-e-Islami leader Hafiz Aakif Saeed has warned that newly-elected Prime Minister of India can well ignite the flames of war in the region.

The way world powers, extremist Hindus and a war-mongering society had brought massive win to the extremist BJP in recent Indian elections clearly indicated that Indian enmity against Pakistan and Muslims would be on the top of the agenda of new government, he said in a statement Friday.

PU date sheets: Punjab University has issued date sheets of MA/MSc Part-I & Part-II annual examinations 2019, B.Com Part-I & Part-II annual examinations 2019 and LLB (3-years & 5-years) Part-I, II and III annual examinations 2019. Meanwhile, PU has also announced the results of M.Ed General & Science Annual Examination 2018. The details are available at the PU website www.pu.edu.pk.