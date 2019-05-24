Four more deaths on Everest

KATHMANDU: A traffic jam of climbers in the Everest "death zone" was blamed for two of four new deaths reported on Friday, heightening concerns that the drive for profits is trumping safety on the world´s highest peak. Nepal has issued a record 381 permits costing $11,000 each for the current spring climbing season, bringing in much-needed money for the impoverished Himalayan country.