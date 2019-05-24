close
Sat May 25, 2019
May 25, 2019

Three die in Dargai road accident

National

 
May 25, 2019

BATKHELA: Three people, including a man and his two sons, were killed in a road accident in Dargai area of Malakand district on Friday, sources said. A car heading from Warai, Lower Dir, to Peshawar fell into a ravine while negotiating a sharp turn. As a result, Makeez Khan, his sons Bahadar Sher and Ejaz Khan died on the spot.

