Not to bow down to any blackmailing: NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that he will not bow down to any blackmailing, accountability process to continue.

Talking to a private TV, after a controversial video leaked by a private news channel, the NAB chief said he will not succumb to any propaganda against him. "I will not be threatened by such attempts ", he vowed. Mr Iqbal said he will continue to work under the boundaries of the law and expressed his firm resolve to continue accountability process in the country.

It may be recalled that, a local TV aired the audio and video clips of NAB chairman alleging inappropriate interactions/conversation with a female. The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to follow suit to Iqbal’ s wishes.

Following the scandalous audio and video, the anti-graft watchdog body had slammed the video, propaganda which were fake.NAB chairman had issued a press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labeling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations.