close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 25, 2019

Not to bow down to any blackmailing: NAB chief

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Friday said that he will not bow down to any blackmailing, accountability process to continue.

Talking to a private TV, after a controversial video leaked by a private news channel, the NAB chief said he will not succumb to any propaganda against him. "I will not be threatened by such attempts ", he vowed. Mr Iqbal said he will continue to work under the boundaries of the law and expressed his firm resolve to continue accountability process in the country.

It may be recalled that, a local TV aired the audio and video clips of NAB chairman alleging inappropriate interactions/conversation with a female. The woman in the video alleged that she had been threatened with NAB inquiries if she failed to follow suit to Iqbal’ s wishes.

Following the scandalous audio and video, the anti-graft watchdog body had slammed the video, propaganda which were fake.NAB chairman had issued a press release via the National Accountability Bureau debunking all claims, labeling it an attempt to blackmail the institute over ongoing corruption investigations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story