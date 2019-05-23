close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 24, 2019

Two migrants die after hiding in fuel truck in Serbia

World

AFP
May 24, 2019

BELGRADE: Two migrants who hid inside an empty fuel truck have died after being hospitalised in northern Serbia, hospital staff said Thursday.

Four men, two believed to be from Afghanistan and two others, were found unconscious inside the sweltering tank of the truck parked at a car wash near the city of Novi Sad on Tuesday. They were suffering from hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen, and heat stroke. A first man died on Wednesday and a second overnight, a hospital spokesman told AFP.

The two others remained in serious condition. Serbia sits on the so-called Balkans route taken by hundreds of thousands of migrants between 2015 and 2016. Although it was largely shut down in March 2016, smaller numbers of migrants continue to use the route to try to reach the European Union, fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World