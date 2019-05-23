CCPO Lahore reviews security for Youm-e-Ali

LAHORE: The capital city police officer (CCPO) on Thursday chaired a meeting of all officers of Lahore police chaired to review the security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

The CCPO directed that security measures must be strictly implemented on Youm-e-Ali (RA). He said all roads and streets leading to routes of processions on Youm-e-Ali (RA) would be guarded and no one would be allowed to enter the processions without proper checking. He directed that all police officers would remain on duty till the end of all processions.

Meanwhile, he also issued directions to the officers concerned with regard to the upcoming visit of Chinese vice-president to Lahore. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations, Lahore, inspected the route of the main procession which would be taken out on Youm-e-Shahadat-e Ali (RA).

He also inspected the checking mechanism on the routs of the procession, security of the participants of the procession, parking and other arrangements. He checked police pickets in the Bhatti Gate and Moochi Gate areas. He directed the officers concerned to ensure removal of encroachments from the route. He said that all measures would be taken, including snap-checking at different entry points of the main procession, and search and combing operations. Police would verify the data of people by using biometric machines and android mobile phones, he added.