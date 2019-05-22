Work on multi-purpose project at PSB centre to be resumed

KARACHI: After more than a decade, the multi-purpose sports complex at PSB’s coaching centre is going to be completed as the development work is about to be resumed within a few days, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Sources in the PSB said that federal minister for IPC Fahmida Mirza took notice of the delay in the completion of the project and directed the officials concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.

A team of PSB officials visited the site recently and informed the acting director at the PSB center Rafiq Pirzada that PSB administration had decided to complete the project as soon as possible.

It has to be mentioned here that more than a decade has passed but the multi-purpose boxing gymnasium has not been completed although 90 percent development work has been done. The successive governments of PPP and PML–N during their ten years failed to complete it.

The project was started when General Pervaiz Musharraf was in power. He had approved the project on the request of former chief of AIBA late professor Anwer Chaudhary. The project remained incomplete because of the incompetence and lethargic attitude of PSB high officials.

The sources said that the work was likely to be resumed during Ramazan or immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr. The PSB high officials from Islamabad visited the centre more than a dozen times and promised the boxing gymnasium would be completed as soon as possible but PSB failed to fulfill its promises.

Rafiq, when contacted by ‘The News’, confirmed that he had received directives from PSB headquarters in Islamabad that remaining development work of the project should be completed soon.